After the car with a sound system, now the Chamber of Santa Cruz is appealing to the population to stay home via drone.

Due to the strong restrictions imposed by ANAC in the historic centre of Santa Cruz, the drone has been flying over areas of the greater population, essentially in the parish of Caniço, passing through Garajau, the center of Caniço and also Caniço de Baixo.

The drone started flying over Caniço yesterday and will continue until the end of the month.

Alerting citizens to remain at home in a time of the state of emergency is the great purpose of the municipality that had to request authorization from the ANAC for this purpose.

The drone has a range of eight kilometres.

From Agora Madeira