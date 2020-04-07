IASAÚDE registered a new case of the Covid-19 pandemic in the Region during the past 24 hours, as reported by regional health authorities moments ago.

The newly infected case is a young man between 10 and 19 years old, resident in the municipality of Santa Cruz.

He had returned from the United Kingdom on 16th March and had been in quarantine since his arrival. He was diagnosed yesterday.

With this new case, Madeira now has a record of 49 cases, with the number of imported cases rising from 28 to 29.

Awaiting laboratory results are 11 cases.