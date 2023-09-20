Restaurant ‘hires’ robot waitress

It is a solution that the Fontes do Horácio restaurant found to overcome the lack of labor in the restaurant market. From today onwards, this space located in the parish of Estreito da Calheta will have a new ’employee’. The third equipment of its kind in the Region. Bella is a robot that does almost everything a waiter does, so don’t be surprised if the machine comes to your table with your order.

The businessman reveals that despite having been thinking about such an innovative and practical service for a long time, the scarcity of human resources in the Region forced him to speed up the project that was recently presented to him.

“The truth is this too, we are in a complicated phase and we have been looking for people to work and there are none on the market”, he laments the low availability of people who want to work in the sector. To overcome adversities, he explains that this was the way to minimize constraints in his restaurant, although he emphasizes that the robot will never replace human relationships.

“Bella did not come to replace the waiters or direct contact with the customer. Its function is to transport dishes between the kitchen and restaurant, and vice versa. Our purpose is to reduce burden and cut the kilometers traveled monthly by our employees, giving them more time and a willingness to interact and serve our customers,” he adds.

Have you meet Bella yet? What was the experience like?

