THE NUMBER OF HOMELESS PEOPLE INCREASES IN FUNCHAL AND CÂMARA DE LOBOS: THERE WILL NOW BE 137

The homeless population in Madeira increased after the pandemic. Before March 2020, there were around 94 homeless people in the city of Funchal and “a few” in Câmara de Lobos, the only two municipalities where homeless were flagged.

However, currently, 112 individuals are confirmed in Funchal and 25 in Câmara de Lobos, according to data released today by the regional secretary for Social Inclusion and Citizenship, during the inauguration of a new day center for the homeless at Casa do Voluntário , in the center of Funchal.

Rita Andrade also explained that after the pandemic there was a change in the profile of the homeless, today being made up, above all, of young people with links to drug addiction.

For his part, the president of Funchal City Council harshly criticized the behavior of the PS in the Assembly of the Republic, in terms of legislation on new psychoactive substances, considering that the problem of homelessness has worsened on the islands precisely due to the lack of adequate legislation, and said that Funchal City Council will continue to fight to keep young people off the streets.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...