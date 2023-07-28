Madeira hosts Aston Martin meeting in October

Friends in right places, things happen quickly….

The penultimate week of the month will bring around 30 vehicles from the iconic British brand to the island.

In October this year, the Autonomous Region of Madeira will host an Aston Martin meeting, which is expected to put around 30 cars on the roads of Madeira, including James Bond’s DB5.

The event will take place in the penultimate week of October on the island of Madeira as it is a “spectacular” place, revealed today Miguel Costa, director general of luxury brands at C. Santos VP, who organizes the meeting together with the manufacturer British Aston Martin.

Entitled ‘Volta à Ilha’ in homage to the origins of the Madeira Wine Rally, the Aston Martin meeting will take place over five days.

From Diário Notícias

