There are technicians and operational staff from SESARAM who are held back waiting for the results of the analyzes to which a woman was transported this afternoon from the Marmeleiros Hospital to Nélio Mendonça.

According to a source from the Health Service, this measure is the result of the contingency plan in force, which means that all employees who are in direct contact with a suspected case have to wait for the results of the first clinical tests.

This afternoon a woman was transferred between the two hospitals by a team of properly equipped firefighters, but the results of the analyzes are not yet known.

From JM