Tourist accommodation in the Region recorded a monthly historical maximum of 1.2 million overnight stays in August

Statistical data from August 2023 points to the arrival of 202.0 thousand guests, which generated 1,153.2 thousand overnight stays, translating year-on-year variations of +7.1% and +2.9%, respectively.

Compared to August 2019, there were, in the same order, increases of 39.3% and 25.8%. It should be noted that the number of arriving guests and overnight stays in August 2023 are the highest ever, in monthly terms.

From January to August 2023, overnight stays were around 7.4 million, +15.9% than in the same period of the previous year.

Thus is data provided by the Regional Directorate of Statistics of Madeira (DREM).

From Diário Notícias

