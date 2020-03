The ‘Savoy Signature’ decided to cancel the ceremony that would mark the ‘grand opening’ of the Savoy Palace on March 27, which had the confirmed presence of the President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

The group will issue today a statement with the official information of the cancellation of the inauguration, whose program also included a parade by the Madeiran stylist, Fátima Lopes.

From JM