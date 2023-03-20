Denunciations of “useless works” in Madeira are a topic again

On the day that the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry into invented works will hear the whistleblower Sérgio Marques, Diário de Notícias (Lisbon) reports a report where it reinforces the position, especially of the opposition, that there has been a list of “useless works ” in Madeira that call into question the social-democratic governance since 1976 until now.

The piece makes headlines in today’s edition of Diario Notícias with the title “150 million to stop tsunamis and denunciations of other ‘useless works'”, the article says that “former rulers in the executives of Jardim and Albuquerque speak of 900 million euros in works in Madeira that the CDS, now an ally of the PSD, says they are ‘devoid of use’. Opposition warns of ‘looting the public purse’, which has not stopped”.

“Almost 900 million euros in ‘invented works’, the expression used by Sérgio Marques and Miguel Sousa [former rulers of Miguel Albuquerque and Alberto João Jardim], or ‘useless works (…), useless expenses, waste without any justification, works of no use’ as José Manuel Rodrigues, then leader of the CDS and current president of the Regional Legislative Assembly, called them in 2011, months before the regional elections of that year”, are reinforced by positions of opposition leaders. And they are even listed.