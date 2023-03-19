Businessman Rui Nabeiro dies

Businessman Rui Nabeiro, founder of the Nabeiro – Delta Cafés group, died today at the age of 91, a victim of illness, at Hospital da Luz, in Lisbon, a source for the group told Lusa.

“It is with deep regret that the Nabeiro family informs that the Commander Manuel Rui Azinhais Nabeiro, president and founder of the Nabeiro Group – Delta Cafés, died today, March 19”, can be read in a statement sent by the group.

Commander Rui Nabeiro “was hospitalized at Hospital da Luz, due to respiratory problems”, can be read in the same statement, sent by the Nabeiro Group.

“The date and program of the funeral will be communicated in due course”, he indicated.

Manuel Rui Azinhais Nabeiro was born on March 28, 1931, in Campo Maior, in the district of Portalegre.

“The entrepreneurial spirit and his work ethic were always present in the decisive moments of his life”, can be read in the statement.

In 1961, he created Delta Cafés, “giving rise to a business group that today leads the coffee market in Portugal” and is “expanding strongly in international markets”, highlighted the business group.

“The entire Delta family is deeply saddened by this loss and extends sincere condolences to all those who also today lost a great friend,” the statement said.

“We are all committed to continuing his legacy and honoring his vision, continuing to produce the best coffee in the world, supporting local communities and promoting sustainability”, he adds.

From Diário Notícias

