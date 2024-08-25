Albuquerque confirms that Canadair will return to Spain today

The President of the Regional Government has just confirmed that the Canadair planes will return to Spain this afternoon. Miguel Albuquerque thus confirms what DIÁRIO had already reported yesterday, following an interview with the Spanish commander.

Miguel Albuquerque spoke to journalists on the sidelines of the solemn session for Saint Vincent’s Day.

When asked about the creation of an independent commission, requested by the CDS and which is today the headline in the printed edition of DIÁRIO, the minister states that “they can investigate whatever they want”, since “the decisions were taken based on the experience of Civil Protection and the technical requirements for attacking a fire of this nature”.

The President of the Regional Government stressed that the assessment of the fires must be made taking into account the results and not “guesses, nor based on what some political forces wanted, which was for this to go badly to bring down the government”.

From Diário Notícias

