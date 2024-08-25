Fire in Madeira is under control and in the recovery phase but not yet extinguished

The fire that broke out on the island of Madeira 12 days ago is “under control and in the aftermath phase”, with no active outbreaks left, but still with some hot spots, Civil Protection said today.

Although the situation is currently under control, the fire cannot yet be considered extinguished and teams will remain vigilant on the ground to prevent possible rekindling, added the regional commander of Civil Protection, António Nunes, in statements to Lusa.

“At the moment, it is raining in the high areas”, so it is not expected that the fire will become active again, but there is always a factor of unpredictability in fires, which requires constant vigilance, he said.

