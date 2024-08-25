Crowd in Machico to see the Fachos

The torches were lit. And everything went well. According to photos sent to Jornal Madeira, the Machico City Council kept its promise, despite the fires and the voices against the initiative due to the fires that have been ravaging our region.

Machico is packed. No one can park. Thousands of people, residents and tourists have come to the city center to watch the event. The city was busy and everyone enjoyed the atmosphere, food and drink stalls were full, and the weather was perfect, after the rain that fell in the area in the morning.

Like this: Like Loading...