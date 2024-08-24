Lots of color, dance, music and people at the Ponta do Sol Folklore Festival

Seven folklore groups from Ecuador, Mexico, the Azores, Madeira and the mainland participated.

The 32nd Ponta do Sol International Folklore Festival brought dozens of people to the town center.

With the theme Solar dos Esmeraldos – Lombada da Ponta do Sol, the event, part of the Ponta do Sol Festival, is organized by the Folklore Group in partnership with the City Council.

Seven folklore groups participated, performing regionally, nationally and internationally, namely from Ecuador, Mexico, the Azores, Madeira and the mainland.

This year’s edition of the Ponta do Sol International Folklore Festival paid tribute to the Esmeraldos manor house, located in the Lombada dos Esmeraldos area, in the parish and municipality of Ponta do Sol.

The monument, considered to be of extreme importance to the municipality, was built in 1494 by the wealthy Flemish merchant João Esmeraldo, who had acquired the lands of Lombada da Ponta do Sol for the cultivation of sugar cane. In 1977, the manor house was classified as a building of Public Interest, and has been owned by the Portuguese state since 1931 and is currently used as a school.

Over time, the building underwent renovation work, preserving its original style.

