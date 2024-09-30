This has to be the best guide for anyone wanting to use public transport, and to get to know the bus system for the island. We have many new buses on the island now, making travelling even more comfortable.

Exploring Madeira by Public Bus – Made Easy!

Private car traffic on Madeira is currently catastrophic: more and more tourists and far too many car rental companies are causing chaotic conditions at popular tourist locations. Added to this is the lack of parking spaces.

In addition, steep and narrow roads, some of which run along slopes, are a deterrent for drivers who are not familiar with the area.

Unfortunately, confusing timetables and times that are adapted to the needs of locals make it difficult to switch to public transport.

Madeira by Bus offers a practical solution for all of these cases! With the combination of travel guide and bus timetables, you can reach 24 destinations that can be filled in a day without stress.

With the clearly structured bus timetables and an overview map of the places that can be reached by Madeira bus, you can plan your tours efficiently, even from home before you visit Madeira.

In recent years, the number of tourists on Madeira has steadily increased. This is particularly evident at popular tourist spots, where visitors crowd the main attractions and parking spaces are scarce. Unfortunately, the public bus system remains confusing. It takes time and local knowledge to figure out the specific destinations and find suitable routes for both the outbound and return journeys. Yet, buses offer an eco-friendly, cost-effective, and stress-free alternative to explore the island.

Advantages of taking the bus:

• No expensive car rental

• No parking worries

• No nerve-wracking steep and narrow roads

• Convenient vacation planning from home

The journey itself becomes an experience! You can enjoy the spectacular landscapes without stress and gain an authentic insight into the lives of the island’s residents. This travel guide helps you find the best routes and connections to Madeira’s most beautiful spots and provides practical tips.

The Bus Line Guide is 106 pages long and includes:

• 24 day-trip destinations

• With duration of stay, departure and return times

• Tips for activities and links to attractions

• Some hikes with route maps and return options

You can download an example for Ribeira Brava here and also order the guide. https://madeira-by-bus.com/

You can enjoy Madeira’s breathtaking landscapes without the stress of driving and get an authentic insight into island life.

The buses travel through unknown valleys and picturesque places, making the journey itself a special experience.

“Madeira by Bus” is therefore the perfect combination of sustainable transport and comfortable tour planning. You gain the freedom to discover the beauty of Madeira without stress.

And for all car enthusiasts: the numerous tips for activities away from the mainstream make the guide interesting for drivers too!

This PDF is also available in German: www.madeira-bus.com

