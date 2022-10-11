Madeira again nominated as ‘Best Island Destination in the World’

Madeira Island is once again nominated for the ‘Best Island Destination in the World’ award, within the scope of the 29th edition of the ‘World Travel Awards’.

In the race with Madeira for this award are 22 other destinations from all continents: Aitutaki (Cook Islands), Ambergris Cave (Belize), Bali (Indonesia), Barbados, Bora Bora (French Polynesia), Cozumel (Mexico), Crete ( Greece), Fiji (Pacific Ocean), Hawaii (USA), Holbox Island (Mexico), Isla Mujeres (Mexico), Turks and Caicos Islands (Caribbean), Jamaica (Caribbean), Maldives (Indian Ocean), Mallorca (Spain), Mauritius (Indian Ocean), Saint Lucia (Caribbean), Sardinia (Italy), Seychelles (Indian Ocean), Siargao (Philippines), Sicily (Italy) and Zanzibar (Tanzania).

For seven consecutive years, Madeira has won this award.

Voting for this edition runs until the 20th of October and can be done through the general link Vote – World Travel Awards by selecting the region ‘World’.

The winners will be announced at a gala that will take place on the 11th of November in Muscat, Oman.

The ‘World Travel Awards’ were created in 1993 and are awarded annually to recognise, reward and celebrate excellence in all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

From Diário Notícias

