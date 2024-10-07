“Freedom of the press and journalism” will be debated at Galeria Anjos Teixeira

Filipe Gonçalves, RTP journalist and president of the Journalists’ Union, is the guest speaker.

Next Thursday, October 10th, at 7 pm, Galeria Anjos Teixeira, in Funchal, promotes an initiative on ‘Freedom of the press and journalism’.

Filipe Gonçalves, RTP journalist and president of the Journalists’ Union, is the guest speaker.

This proposal for dialogue is part of the initiative ‘In conversation with…’ and intersects with the exhibition that is open to the public about José Vilhena, humor and political satire, entitled ‘Times Pass, Wills Stay’.

As part of this exhibition, Galeria Anjos Teixeira will be hosting several thematic dialogue proposals. ‘In conversation with…’ is a new framework for the current debate and for crossing lines of opinion.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...