Motorcyclist dies in an accident in Calheta on his birthday

A 44-year-old man died last night on Estrada Regional 101, in Estreito da Calheta, following a road accident.

The bike he was on crashed shortly before 22:00 on Friday, and collided with a car that was parked, which caused the motorcyclist to suffer a cardiorespiratory arrest.

The Calheta Volunteer Fire Department and the Rapid Intervention Medical Team (EMIR) tried to revive him, but without success, with the death being declared on the spot.

It is known that the victim was celebrating his birthday yesterday.

From Diário Notícias

