I was lucky to get a tour of the Pestana Carlton hotel in the last week of July from the Hotel Manager Sara.

All the usual restrictions are in place, with arrows on the floor showing you which direction in and out of reception, and using the stairs etc. The entrance, and lifts all have hand sanitizer’s in place.

Most places are open including the shops and hairdresser. A few restaurants are still closed due to the low occupancy, the hotel was at about 15%in July, August they were looking at around 40%, with September improving even more.

The pool area has all the beds laid out with the required social distancing, and the bar area is fully open. The spa area is also open with all services in place, apart from the sauna and steamroom which still have to remain closed under government guidelines.

Customers are required to wear masks in all inside areas. Breakfast buffet is still served, you wear a mask when collecting your food and then when sat at tables you take the mask off. This is much the same everywhere at inside places like bars and restaurants on the island.

Round the pool, you don’t need a mask only if you go to the bar area to order food or drinks, also if you use the toilets.