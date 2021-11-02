51 new cases of Covid-19

There are 51 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in Madeira. There are five imported cases: two from Spain, one from Germany, one from the United Kingdom and one from the Netherlands, with the remaining 46 cases of local transmission. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

With 18 more recovered cases to report there are now 211 active cases. Regarding the isolation of these patients, it should be noted that 15 people are hospitalized at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (14 in Polyvalent Units and 1 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to Covid-19).

From Diário Notícias

