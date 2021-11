The municipality of Santa Cruz registers, this Tuesday, 24 new positive cases out of a total of 51 infections reported by the Regional Directorate of Health (DRS). Funchal already added 18 more infected according to the epidemiological bulletin.

These will be the cases from the nursing home in Gaula.

With only two positive cases referred to non-residents, 49 infections were detected among people residing in the Region.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...