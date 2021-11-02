Madeira and Portugal incidence rates

Thanks to Dietmar Weiß who sent me these results on Sunday.

On a national level, Portugal shows a moderate but continuous increase in Covid-19 incidence. Compared to many European countries, the situation may still be comfortable, but the new trend clearly is going up, especially in the Algarve, the Lisboa region and on Madeira.

On Madeira, the rising trend is clearly pushed by the city of Funchal and, to a lesser extent, by the county of Santa Cruz. On the whole rest of the island, the Covid situations seems to remain relatively comfortable.

