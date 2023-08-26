Machico Fachos

Machico FachosTobi Hughes·26th August 2023Madeira News Tonight the Fachos will be lit in Machico, a spectacular evening if you have not seen it. The burning of the Fachos is scheduled for 9.30pm. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related