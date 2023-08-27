PS party with political interventions and performances by Tony Carreira, Calema and Miro Freitas

The event takes place today at Madalena do Mar.

It is today that the PS-Madeira summer party takes place in Madalena do Mar.

The event will be divided between political interventions and musical animation, bringing to Madeira two of the great names of the national artistic scene: Tony Carreira and Calema.

According to the president and leader of the socialist list, Sérgio Gonçalves, this will be a high point of mobilization and unity of the PS around the objective of achieving the governmental alternation in the Region in the elections of the next 24th of September.

The socialist also highlights the arrival of the deputy general secretary of the party, João Torres, as a clear and important sign of the commitment and involvement of the national leadership of the PS in this project to change Madeira.

“The PS is the only party with ideas and solutions for the problems and challenges facing Madeira”, he points out, pointing out as priority areas health, housing, tax reduction, the enhancement of the income of Madeirans and free of compulsory schooling.

The PS-Madeira party starts at 11:00 am, with the arrival of the party president scheduled for 12:00 pm and the political interventions for 2:00 pm. The leader of the Madeiran socialists, Sérgio Gonçalves, the deputy general secretary of the PS, João Torres, the mayor of Ponta do Sol and candidate representative, Célia Pessegueiro, and the representative for Youth, Patrícia Agrela, will take the floor.

As for animation, the performance of the well-known romantic singer Tony Carreira and the duo of São Tomé brothers Calema, which will certainly attract several thousand people to the place, should be highlighted. These artists who were recently in the Region are joined by the Madeiran talent of Miro Freitas, Amigos da Música, the Seca Pipas group and several DJs.

All of this, in an environment of a popular Madeiran fair, where there is no shortage of traditional food and drink stalls with typical regional delicacies. Admission is free.

Like this: Like Loading...