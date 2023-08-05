Warmer next week

The director of the IPMA Meteorological Observatory of Funchal, Vítor Prior, confirms that very hot days are coming.

By the end of next week the thermometers should even reach 32 degrees of maximum temperature.

“From the middle of next week, the values ​​will rise a little more and on Friday, current forecasts indicate that we could reach 32 degrees. Until then, temperatures will vary between 28 degrees and 30 degrees”, he said.

It should be remembered that the IPMA extended a yellow warning (the second most serious on a scale of three) for the Madeira Archipelago due to forecasts of high maximum temperature values, valid between 13:00 this Saturday and 18:00 on Monday.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...