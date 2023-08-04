Revitalising the painted doors in Funchal’s old town.

Thanks to Sveta for sending me this link to this article about the painted doors in the old town of Funchal.

If you’ve ever been to Madeira, you’ve either seen or heard about the streets on Rua Santa Maria with the painted doors. In the sea of restaurants and shops since the revival of the street, it’s best to explore the area during early morning hours, or preferably on Sunday.

The project artE de pORtas abErtas (The art of open doors) was launched in response to a devastating event in 2010 when intense tropical rains followed by mudslides caused significant loss of life and damage to Funchal.

The Old Town, a popular tourist area, was destroyed, resulting in an economic downturn and despair. However, from these ruins, artistic intervention emerged as a way to revitalize the city. The project aimed to open the doors of Funchal to art and………..

