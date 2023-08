During the course of the last stage of the morning, on the first pass through Rosário, there was an accident between two vehicles, which led to the mobilization of rescue means and the cancellation of this special classification test.

Despite the violent collision between cars nº 29 and 32, Kevin Saraiva’s co-driver, Beatriz Pinto, was taken to the hospital, but her state of health is “stable”, as advanced by the race director, Pedro Melvill Araújo.

From Diário Notícias

