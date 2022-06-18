Sea water temperature in Funchal reached 23.2ºC in the last week

Ohhhh just about warm enough for me to swim… 😂 😂 😂 😂 Think a few more weeks for a constant 23+°

In the last week, the sea water temperature in Funchal has been oscillating, roughly, between 21 and 23ºC.

The extreme maximum temperature in sea water since last Saturday, June 11th, was recorded on this day. It reached 23.2ºC (registration of the wave buoy positioned next to the Port of Funchal). It was the highest temperature recorded this year in sea water in Madeira.

Throughout this week, the daily extreme of the maximum temperature of the sea water in Funchal was always above 21ºC, and the lowest temperature was 20.7ºC, recorded in the early hours of the 16th, Thursday of Corpus Christi.

In Caniçal, where a wave buoy is also located, this past week the extreme water temperature ranged between a minimum of 19.9ºC (day 18) and a maximum of 22.6ºC (day 16).

This Saturday, the 18th, at noon, 21.5ºC was the water temperature recorded by the two wave buoys, Funchal and Caniçal, managed by APRAM.

From Diário Notícias

