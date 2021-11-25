Dozens demonstrate against restrictions at Quinta Vigia

Dozens of Madeirans took to the streets today to protest against the latest measures put forward by the Regional Government in the fight against covid-19.

The protest is concentrated next to Quina Vigia, in Funchal. It should be noted that many of the protesters do not have a mask.

Last week, the Government Council, given the increase in cases and hospitalized patients due to infection by SARS-CoV-2, decided to apply restrictive measures to combat covid-19.

The set of measures includes the mandatory use of a mask in open and closed spaces, weekly testing of the population and the presentation, in some cumulative cases, of proof of antigen test and vaccination, particularly in restaurants.

This measure had a transitional application period and enters into force at 00:00 on the 27th of November.

The Region counts 13,361 confirmed cases of covid-19, according to the Regional Directorate of Health (DRS), after registering 103 new cases of infection yesterday,

The last time that Madeira had registered more than one hundred cases was on February 12th of this year – a total of 111 infected – all by local transmission, on a day in which there were also two deaths following infection by the new coronavirus.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...