Seal sighted at Calheta Marina surprise visitors

A monk seal was spotted this afternoon at the Calheta Marina, attracting the attention of locals and tourists who were in the area. The presence of the animal, considered unusual in this port area, was recorded on video and shared on social media, generating surprise and excitement.

The seal, a protected and emblematic species of the Madeira archipelago, moved calmly among the docked boats, in a peaceful movement that allowed its behavior to be observed up close. Many curious onlookers approached cautiously, respecting the recommended safety distance.

The authorities have been informed and, to date, there is no evidence that the animal is injured or at risk. The visit of this specimen reinforces the importance of preserving the natural habitat and respecting the region’s marine fauna.

The monk seal is one of the most threatened species worldwide, with a confirmed presence on the south coast and in the protected areas of Desertas, where there is one of the last colonies of the species.

In these cases, the competent authorities appeal to the population not to interfere with the animal and, if the sighting is repeated, to inform the environmental authorities to ensure adequate monitoring.

See the video here.

Like this: Like Loading...