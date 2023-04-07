Horário do Funchal buy 16 million liters of Diesel

The company Horário do Funchal awarded BP Portugal the purchase of 16 million liters of diesel, which correspond to the forecast needs for three years. The purchase was based on a public tender to which Galp Madeira also applied.

For diesel, HF will have to pay 18.3 million euros, plus VAT at the rate in force at the time of delivery.

In this type of purchase of goods, where prices can vary greatly over time, a unit value is not defined, but a purchase condition. Thus, BP offered a discount of 0.13110 euros to the retail price (excluding VAT) in force in Madeira, on the date of supply.

This means that, if the contracted 16 million liters are supplied, HF will benefit from a total discount of 2.1 million euros.

Considering the value of the contract, which was signed on March 20th of this year, it is subject to prior approval by the Court of Auditors, a process that is now starting. Only then can the contract produce material (supplies) and financial (payments) effects.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...