Atlantic Festival with 92% hotel occupancy

“We expect occupancy to be similar to last year, that is, 92%,” said the regional secretary for Tourism, Environment and Culture. Eduardo Jesus was speaking at the presentation of the 2025 Atlantic Festival programme, in the Quinta das Cruzes Museum Gardens, in Funchal.

The festival represents an investment similar to that of 2024, “450 thousand euros” and includes several activities in addition to the International Fireworks Display Competition, with participation from Belgium, the United Kingdom and Switzerland. In addition to the ‘Summer Sunset’ Market in Praça do Povo, from Thursday to Sunday, starting at 4 pm, the festival is focusing on decentralizing the event, bringing together other cultural content, such as the 16th-century Market, São João in Porto Santo, the 1st Funchal Art and Design Biennial, the exhibition ‘Macaronésia 1975-2025. 50 years’, the Regional Arts Week, the Atlantic Nautical Festival and MESCLARTES’25. In total, the festival will feature 27 concerts, 15 of which are free.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...