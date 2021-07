The Porto Moniz City Council carried out a cleaning action on the old Estrada Regional 101, in the parish of Seixal.

“Access to Ribeira Funda and the Caminho dos Agricultores are two sections frequently used by citizens, so the municipality has carried out several maintenance actions, so that they are in the best circulation conditions”, said the municipality. , in a post made on social networks.

From Jornal Madeira