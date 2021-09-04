The superyacht ‘Archimedes’ arrived in Funchal yesterday at lunchtime and will remain until today, the superyacht ‘Archimedes’, named after one of the best-known mathematicians of Ancient Greece, but curiously – probably because of that – is also owned by a mathematician of contemporary times who is a billionaire who made his fortune in private equity funds, James (Jim) Simons.

The yacht’s history is short compared to the long and interesting life of its owner. The ‘Archimedes’ was built in 2008, when Simons was already 70 years old. With the capacity to transport up to 12 people in six cabins, served by 18 crew, the luxury vessel cost a modest amount of 100 million dollars (84.23 million euros) and has an annual maintenance cost of 10 million dollars (8.42 million euros).

https://www.dnoticias.pt/2021/9/3/275519-superiate-archimedes-de-matematico-bilionario-esta-atracado-no-porto-do-funchal/?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=facebook#