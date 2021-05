Madeira counts today more 12 new cases of covid-19, announced this Saturday the Regional Directorate of Health.

These are three imported cases (one from Romania and two from the Lisbon and Tagus Valley region) and nine cases of local transmission. On the other hand, there are 23 more recovered cases to report.

Thus, there are now 239 active cases, of which 11 are imported cases and 228 are locally transmitted.