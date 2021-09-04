In less than 25 hours, the network of seismographs of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) registered five earthquakes in the Madeira Region. They all happened between yesterday and early morning this Saturday, all of a weak magnitude.

Four of these shocks occurred during the early hours of this Friday, between 00:37 and 05:20.

The first (00:37 on the 4th), took place south of Funchal, with magnitude 1.5 on the Richter scale. This was followed by another 1.1 (Richter) northeast of Santana with an epicenter at 32 km depth. At 04:53 another earthquake was recorded with magnitude 1.5 (Richter) northwest of Porto Moniz and at a depth of 3 km, and at 05:20 a new earthquake south of Funchal with magnitude 1.7 (Richter) and epicenter of 11 km in depth.

From Diário Notícias