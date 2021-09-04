  • Home
In less than 25 hours, the network of seismographs of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) registered five earthquakes in the Madeira Region. They all happened between yesterday and early morning this Saturday, all of a weak magnitude.

Four of these shocks occurred during the early hours of this Friday, between 00:37 and 05:20.

The first (00:37 on the 4th), took place south of Funchal, with magnitude 1.5 on the Richter scale. This was followed by another 1.1 (Richter) northeast of Santana with an epicenter at 32 km depth. At 04:53 another earthquake was recorded with magnitude 1.5 (Richter) northwest of Porto Moniz and at a depth of 3 km, and at 05:20 a new earthquake south of Funchal with magnitude 1.7 (Richter) and epicenter of 11 km in depth.

From Diário Notícias

Tobi Hughes

2 Responses

  Leo

    Morning Tobi. Good grief really? Thank goodness it was a weak ones. The one I remember that was really bad was about 46,47 years ago. Where a few people died including my best friend we shared the same birthday and same first name. I and my brother were going to school and the road started to move. Then we look to the that pick above madalena do mar , by arco da calheta we're in canhas just on the main road where the Paul da Serra sign and road leads to. Anyway we see the houses and rocks going down the cliff , and bellow where we are standing the land just moving with banana trees and sugar cane going down. It was the second most scariest thing I as an 9 year old had ever seen. We kept on walking to school zig zagging with the road moving , moving as fast as we could. Suddenly up ahead we see our school on a side falling down. Very very scary. Then we hear our mother running to us calling us and grabbing us so tight. Like saying if we going to die we die together. 🙏

  bENJAMIN LEE

    Did anyone feel this, my wife was up around this time and didn't notice anything strange.

