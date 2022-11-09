TOURISTS WERE LEFT WITHOUT WALLETS AND MONEY ON A VISIT TO CABO GIRÃO

A woman and a man, who had just arrived in Madeira for vacation, were left without their wallets and money, a few minutes after entering the Cabo Girão viewpoint. Tour operators ask for more policing in emblematic places visited by tourists and point out that many of these thefts are not carried out by the locals.

The situation is unsustainable, according to a tour operator, who alerted the authorities to the successive robberies and thefts that tourists visiting us are targeting. Even today, in the morning, a German citizen and an Austrian citizen were left without their wallet, documents and money, while visiting Cabo Girão. She was in a tour group from Austria, she rested her wallet on a wall to take pictures and when she returned she had no money and documents. The bag was on the wall, but the wallet was missing. The man, a German, was visiting the same place alone, when he had his wallet, money and documents, stolen.

According to our source, the two tourists were allegedly surprised by other foreign people that were there, since there were no locals.

The two thefts were reported to the Public Security Police (PSP).

Travel agents and tour operators, especially the agents and operators of the many bus tours coming from cruises, are asking for more policing in emblematic places, such as Cabo Girão, Zona Velha, and Mercado dos Lavradores.

From Jornal Madeira

