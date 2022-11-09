TOURISTS WERE LEFT WITHOUT WALLETS AND MONEY ON A VISIT TO CABO GIRÃO

Madeira News

A woman and a man, who had just arrived in Madeira for vacation, were left without their wallets and money, a few minutes after entering the Cabo Girão viewpoint. Tour operators ask for more policing in emblematic places visited by tourists and point out that many of these thefts are not carried out by the locals.

The situation is unsustainable, according to a tour operator, who alerted the authorities to the successive robberies and thefts that tourists visiting us are targeting. Even today, in the morning, a German citizen and an Austrian citizen were left without their wallet, documents and money, while visiting Cabo Girão. She was in a tour group from Austria, she rested her wallet on a wall to take pictures and when she returned she had no money and documents. The bag was on the wall, but the wallet was missing. The man, a German, was visiting the same place alone, when he had his wallet, money and documents, stolen. 

According to our source, the two tourists were allegedly surprised by other foreign people that were there, since there were no locals.

The two thefts were reported to the Public Security Police (PSP).
Travel agents and tour operators, especially the agents and operators of the many bus tours coming from cruises, are asking for more policing in emblematic places, such as Cabo Girão, Zona Velha, and Mercado dos Lavradores.

From Jornal Madeira

7 Responses

  2. I was going to say there’s no way Madeirans are doing that. No way. We aren’t thieves. And we aren’t gypsys.

    As Madeira is becoming an island where by now there’s a lot of foreigners living in Madeira, a lot of them have cause issues with robberies.

    It’s like London it’s not the London folk stealing and robbing it’s a lot of Eastern Europeans and gypsy’s Sadly when placed starts to grow and we immigrate this comes to be a problem as unfortunately not all foreigners are honest people sadly. And those give bad names to all of us.

  3. Sehr bedauerlich,
    aber mal ehrlich, wie naiv oder gutgläubig muss man sein, um Wertsachen unbeaufsichtigt irgendwo abzulegen.
    Selbst in meiner bisher noch “heilen Welt” auf Madeira, käme es mir nicht in den Sinn.

  4. So sad to hear this, we arrive in a couple of weeks, have been coming for years and have always felt so safe. It will colour my holiday I’m afraid, it obviously needs more policing.

  5. Leo, maybe look closer to home? There is a lot of Madeiran drug addicts stop blaming tourists that keep the island going.

  6. Maybe “blind” cops strategically placed would be useful. I experienced that in Hillbrow/Jo’burg(South Africa) when such a blind man suddenly stopped a thief in action and arrested him.

  7. Danny
    If you know so much about the backstreets of Madeira and their criminals then you should give their names and address to the police .

