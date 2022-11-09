“All municipalities in the Autonomous Region of Madeira are now served by 5G base stations”

Thirty-seven municipalities in Portugal still do not have any 5G base stations, including Monchique and Pedrógão Grande, while the Autonomous Region of Madeira has all municipalities covered, according to data released today by Anacom.

“It should be noted that all municipalities in the Autonomous Region of Madeira were now served by 5G base stations at the end of the third quarter”, says the Autoridade Nacional de Comunicações (Anacom), in a statement.

However, of the 308 municipalities in the national territory, there are “37 that are not yet served with any station associated with 5G technology”.

Of this total, 29 are municipalities in mainland Portugal and the remaining eight in the Azores.

According to the list, Alandroal, Alcoutim, Alvito, Barrancos, Campo Maior, Castelo de Vide, Castro Verde, Cuba, Estremoz, Figueira de Castelo Rodrigo are 10 of the 37 municipalities without any fifth-generation station in mainland Portugal.

In the same situation are Freixo de Espada à Cinta, Marvão, Monchique, Monforte, Moura, Mourão, Nisa, Ourique, Pedrógão Grande, Penedono, Portel, Reguengos de Monsaraz, Sardoal, Serpa, Sousel, Tabuaço, Vendas Novas, Vila Nova da Barquinha and Vila Viçosa.

In the Azores archipelago, the municipalities without any 5G station are Calheta de São Jorge, Lajes do Pico, Santa Cruz das Flores, Corvo, Madalena, São Roque do Pico, Lajes das Flores and Santa Cruz da Graciosa.

The number of 5G base stations installed in Portugal increased by 48% in the third quarter, compared to the previous three months, to 4,317, distributed across 271 municipalities, representing 88% of the total.

