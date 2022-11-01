1 Year Today Mark the Diary

Thanks to Miguel Jardim for this reminder.

Fred Olsen are delighted to announce the launch of another unforgettable meeting of the Fred Olsen fleet, which will see Bolette and Borealis join Balmoral and Braemar in the same port, on the same day, for the first time ever.

On Thursday 9th November 2023, the ships will descend upon Portugal’s gorgeous ‘garden island’ of Madeira and dock together for the ‘Fleet in Funchal’ event, an historic day of celebration, fun and festivity for guests, Captains and crew alike, as well as Funchal’s friendly locals. This spectacular occasion promises to be a stand-out event in the 2023 cruising calendar, with those in attendance enjoying a host of ceremonies, performances, competitions and more, culminating with a memorable four-abrest departure from Funchal.

To be there to experience it all, and discover destinations such as the Azores, Morocco, cities in Spain and Portugal, or the Canaries, join us on one of the expertly-crafted sailings below.

Fred Olsen Cruises

