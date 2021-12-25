Christmas Fun

5-year-old Kerttu from Iisalmi, the capital of Ylä-Savo in Finland, wishes everyone a Merry Christmas.
Thanks to Kari Mäkinen for sending in.
Best regards from Bernd Schramm
The photo was taken by me at the KaDeWe / Berlin
Thanks to Merja Erkinharju for these snowy photos.
Hello same winterpics from Finland and my Christmastreekind of thing outside. These pics are taken when it was -26 C, freezing.
Thanks to Victoria James who should have been in Madeira now.
Not quite the planned Praia Formosa, its a lot colder and blowing a gale.
Merry Christmas from Newcastle.
Thanks to Jerry Harmyk who started the north coast charity 4 Patinhas. Merry Christmas to you.