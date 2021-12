Madeira registered 295 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection this Christmas day, a new daily high. Of these, 9 cases are imported and 286 are local transmission.

There is also 174 recovered cases to report, the Region now counts 1,972 active cases.

30 people are in hospital, with none needing ICU.

With one more death registered, a 97 year old man, the Region accounts for a total of 129 deaths associated with Covid-19.

