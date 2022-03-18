Gasoline and diesel skyrocket (even more) for next week

This is going to make things very hard for a lot of people, and when will it stop rising, that’s diesel up 29 cents in two weeks, the poor wages here will not allow some people to travel anymore.

Fuel prices will increase next week in Madeira and at a level that, for many, will be surprising, since everything would indicate that there would be a reduction. The accounts that the Regional Government makes were not these and, at least for another week, the Madeirans will pay for gasoline 95 and diesel for road use (simple), perhaps as they had never paid before.

Thus, 95 gasoline will increase by 10.7 cents per litre, diesel for road use will have the biggest increase to another 16.8 cents per litre. Colored and marked diesel (used in agriculture and fisheries) will also increase by another 16.4 cents per litre.

These are the prices in effect from Monday, March 21, 2022, until the following Sunday, March 27, 2022:

95 IO gasoline ………………… 1.956€/liter

Road Diesel ………………………………. €1,854/liter

Colored and Marked Diesel …………………………….. €1,327/liter

These are the prices in effect from last Monday until this Sunday, March 20, 2022:

95 IO gasoline ………………… 1.849€/liter

Road Diesel ………………… €1,686/liter

Colored and Marked Diesel ………………………………. €1,163/liter

