It was at the presentation of the book ‘Levadas da Madeira – a heritage for the world’, by DIÁRIO journalist Marco Livramento, that the regional secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources, Susana Prada, revealed that the Levadas in Madeira were elected as the Good of Portugal candidate for the distinction of UNESCO World Heritage in 2023.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...