Strong wind with gusts of up to 84 km/h prevents landings at Madeira Airport again

After yesterday having given a truce – the first day since last Saturday without flights canceled due to bad weather conditions – today the operability (landings) at Madeira Airport are again ‘threatened’ by the return of the strong wind, which at the last minute registered gusts of up to 84 km/h next to the track, in Santa Cruz.

In the last few minutes, two flights operated by easyJet, one from Lisbon, the other from Porto, were forced to stall the approach attempts. The plane that was coming from Lisbon diverged in the meantime on its way back to the Portuguese capital.

From Diário Notícias

