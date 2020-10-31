The guarantee was given by the Direction of the College, through a communication. The note also states that the Pre-School child (5 years old) who, this Saturday, tested positive for Covid-19, “on Thursday and Friday did not attend school.”

According to the school, after contacting the Health Authorities, the following guidelines will be obeyed:

-the siblings of these children may continue to attend school, as long as there are no symptoms in the household;

– the College will continue with protection measures and be aware of these situations;

– this situation will be reassessed.

From RTP Madeira