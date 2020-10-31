A student from Colégio de Santa Teresinha, in Funchal, tested positive for covid-19. JM learned that the 22 colleagues in his class are in confinement, as confirmed by the Regional Secretariat for Education, Science and Technology, after our contact.

Although it was not possible for us to find out the child’s school year, the student will be from the 1st cycle. As we were informed, the test was carried out yesterday and the result known today.

The school will have already activated the respective contingency plan.

From Jornal Madeira