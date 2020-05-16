The island of Porto Santo is highlighted on several international sites for being “ahead of the rest of Portugal and Europe in returning to activity”.

It is recalled that the beach of the ‘golden island’ returned to receive bathers last Sunday. For this reason, it is highlighted on the Spanish website ABC Europa, which explains that its beach “with a similar appearance to the Caribbean” became the first in the whole European Union to reopen after the coronavirus outbreak.

“Although the hotels associated with the ‘all-inclusive’ formula remain closed doors, hoping to regain the splendor of relaxation and leisure in July, this enclave where almost 5,000 people live can boast of not registering a single case of contagious disease since April 19, and the purity of his proposal allowed him to anticipate the revitalizing intentions of any other place ”, reads in the same publication, which can be consulted in full on this link: https://www.abc.es /familia/#vca=menu&vmc=abc-es&vso=noticia.foto.viajar&vli=viajar.playas

Porto Santo was also highlighted by the Turismo-SA website, in São Paulo (Brazil), this time for the opening of sea and air corridors between the island and Madeira, without restrictions and quarantine mandatory for passengers. “This determination was only possible thanks to the positive epidemiological evolution in both islands, where there are no more contaminations or new cases of covid-19. Porto Santo registered only four cases of the disease and no longer has any infected. Madeira Island recorded 90 positive cases, with 59 individuals already recovered ”, writes the same source.

From Jornal Madeira