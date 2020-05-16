The cargo plane arrived in Madeira on Saturday afternoon, bringing about 18 tons of medical supplies on board.

Carlos Delgado, from Medics Medical Solutions, hopes that these 18 tons of medical supplies that now arrive in Madeira will be able to meet all the needs of the regional market. “As far as we are concerned, there will be no shortage of material in Madeira”. Not only for public and private entities, but also for the consumer in general.

This was not an “easy operation”, with constant reports of diverted material, but it represented a great effort by the company. “We started on this a month and a half ago”, since the products left China, passing through Madrid, until reaching the island. An estimated investment of 2.4 million.

From Diário Notícias