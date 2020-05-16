The Regional Government will publish in JORAM a statement of rectification regarding Lobo Marinho’s trips.

The error is in resolution 326/2020, which includes Thursdays and Saturdays, as two of the days when the ship makes round trips between the two islands.

The correct days, as stated on the Porto Santo Line website, are Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

According to the Vice-Presidency, contacted by the JM, it was a lapse in the transcription for JORAM and a rectification statement will be published.

According to Porto Santo Line, from Monday until May 31, the ship Lobo Marinho will make the voyages Funchal – Porto Santo – Funchal on the following days and times: Mondays: Funchal: 8 am – Porto Santo: 6 pm; Wednesdays: Funchal: 8 am – Porto Santo: 6 pm; Fridays: Funchal: 7 pm – Porto Santo: 11 pm; Sundays: Funchal: 8 am – Porto Santo: 7 pm.

Tickets will go on sale from Monday 18th.

From Jornal Madeira