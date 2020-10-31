André and Annick, a French couple from Seine-et-Marnais, arrived in Madeira on 7 October and have been confined to a hotel room since that day, after having tested positive for covid-19 on arrival in the Region.

Fifteen days after arrival, they tested positive again. Unable to visit the island for obvious reasons, the couple has been confined to an 18 square meter hotel room for almost a month.

Speaking to the BFM channel, the couple complains about the conditions in which they are living, alleging communication failures and lack of hygiene conditions where they are staying, since “in four weeks, there was no cleaning service” in the room, says the tourist .

Pending the next test, scheduled for November 5, the two individuals from Seine-et-Marnais are concerned about their return to France, fearing the lack of flights and even an eventual closure of the airport with the worsening of the pandemic situation.

From Jornal Madeira